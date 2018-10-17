The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will approach the judiciary and the General Council of the Bar (GCB) to discuss the “unfair” treatment of rape victims in court.

The decision follows an outcry over how defence lawyer Peter Dauberman questioned Cheryl Zondi‚ one of several alleged victims of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Dauberman has since the start of cross-examination been accused of discrediting Zondi’s evidence and asking her insensitive questions.

Omotoso‚ 60‚ and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28‚ face a litany of charges ranging from sexual assault to rape and human trafficking.