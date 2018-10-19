For rape survivors‚ retelling their story in court can be daunting and “horrifying” – and sometimes even worse than the experience itself.

So said one of the victims of former tennis champion Bob Hewitt‚ who was sentenced to six years in jail after being convicted of raping two teenagers and sexually assaulting another. The woman asked not to be named.

She said that facing up to the perpetrator and his ruthless defence team was extremely difficult.

“It was pretty scary and horrifying‚” she said of her experience. “The defence became very nasty. I had [Hewitt] starring down at me. His wife was starring down at me. The trial is worse than the experience itself.”

She said that once she had established a pattern in the defence lawyer’s questioning‚ she gained confidence.

Hewitt‚ once a major name on the international professional tennis circuit‚ was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage tennis pupils and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s.