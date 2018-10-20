Limpopo transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje says the horrific accident on the N1 between Kranskop and Middlefontein that claimed the lives of 27 people on Friday afternoon should be declared a disaster.

Makhurupetje called for the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) to prioritise the road as it has claimed a number of lives within a space of two months. Last month‚ on the same stretch of road‚ 21 people died in two separate accidents involving buses.

“What happened is a disaster and the accident happened in an area clearly demarcated as a high accident zone. Given the fact that this is a third accident to happen within a short space of time on the N1 road‚ we think it is now time for Sanral and the national government to declare a disaster on this road - as we cannot continue to lose lives in this manner‚” she said.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Saturday directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) accident construction team‚ working together with their provincial counterparts and the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ to swiftly conduct a full investigation ‚ including determining the roadworthy status of the truck which is said to have caused the crash.

Nzimande further directed Sanral to conduct an investigation to determine if road engineering might not be a contributory factor to the many crashes on this stretch of the road where the N1 narrows from Kranskop and Polokwane.