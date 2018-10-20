Sars IT chief Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane apologises for her behaviour during interviews

Sars IT chief Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane on Saturday issued a public apology for her behaviour during two interviews that went viral this week.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane was first interview by Sakina Kamwendo on SABC 2 Morning Live about IT problems at Sars but she failed to give clear answers.

Instead she started trending online after she said “protect me from yourself” to Kamwendo when she interjected during her reply.

She later appeared at the SARS inquiry where she got a public backlash for showing arrogance and failing to give clear answers.

In a statement on Saturday‚ Makhekhe-Mokhuane said she took full responsibility for her behaviour and apologised.

“I took time to do a deep personal reflection following my interview with Morning Live and subsequent appearance before the Nugent Commission on Wednesday.