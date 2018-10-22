“All I want is a piece of land or a house‚” said Elizabeth Ngwenya‚ 60‚ a resident of Freedom Park‚ Soweto‚ who joined a handful of protesters outside the ANC headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ on Monday.

Ngwenya said she has been renting all her life.

She has never been formally employed but her financial difficulty has worsened‚ as she has lost her only two children.

“If I can get a house or even if it’s land of my own‚ which I will leave for grandchildren‚ and then I would die happy.”

“I sometimes get sleepless nights because of this thing of knowing that I do not have anything of my own‚” she added.

She was part of the at least 20‚ mostly elderly‚ people who identified themselves as the Gauteng Civics Organisation‚ who took to the ANC headquarters to express their grievances.