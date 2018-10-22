"It was like a scene from a movie‚ everything happened in less than five minutes."

This is how a homeless man‚ Zane Huma‚ described the shooting that occurred on the M1 north‚ just before the Jan Smuts Avenue off-ramp on Monday afternoon.

According to Huma‚ the robbers came knowing what they were looking for.

Several shots were fired before they took what looked like a black sack and a sports bag from the vehicle.

"They struggled to open the boot and they then opened the back passenger seat and pulled the bag and a sack‚" Huma explained.