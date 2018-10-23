Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane had the tax agency pay a law firm R120‚000 to read a book in order to determine whether it defamed him.

The exorbitant fees paid to Moyane’s lawyers‚ Mashiane‚ Moodley & Monama‚ by Sars during his tenure came under the spotlight at the Sars commission of inquiry on Monday‚ with the tax agency’s human resources head and key Moyane ally Luther Lebelo telling the commission he had repeatedly complained to the suspended tax boss about the hefty invoices from the law firm.

Lebelo himself is under fire for instructing the same firm to compile evidence on the alleged “rogue unit” at Sars in preparation for his own appearance before the inquiry‚ which was invoiced at R1m.