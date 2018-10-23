Five striking MyCiTi bus service workers were arrested during a clash with police outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Tuesday.

Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member for transport‚ said the police used stun grenades to disperse strikers blocking the bus lane.

Staff at vehicle operating companies that run the buses began an unprotected strike eight days ago‚ and on Thursday a high court interdict was granted preventing them intimidating bus passengers and coming within 100m of MyCiTi premises or vehicles.

“Since the court order was granted‚ the strikers have intensified their attacks on the service‚” said Herron. “[On Monday] afternoon‚ a MyCiTi bus was petrol bombed in Kuyasa in Khayelitsha‚ and another bus was targeted later in the evening close to Mew Way.