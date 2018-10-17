The City of Cape Town said on Wednesday it would go to court to get an interdict against people participating in an “unprotected strike that has turned violent”.

The city approaching the courts – which it said in a statement issued shortly after 5pm would happen “within the next few hours” – was an attempt to “protect MyCiTi personnel‚ passengers‚ and assets”.

It also accused the EFF of being the “mastermind” behind the strike.

“Two female bus drivers were held hostage‚ passengers were chased out of the MyCiTi stations‚ MyCiTi buses were stoned‚ along with further acts of intimidation‚ assault‚ and the blocking of roads.

“Some of the drivers who reported for duty this morning were forced out of the MyCiTi buses which were already servicing their routes. The strikers even went as far as to steal the buses’ keys‚” the city said in a statement.