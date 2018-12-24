South Africa

Alleged dog shooter scurries off to avoid animal activists outside court

24 December 2018 - 12:21 By nivashni nair
A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot a dog four times in Durban appeared in court on Monday December 24 2018.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A 54-year-old man accused of shooting a dog in a quiet cul-de-sac west of Durban appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday December 24 2018.

Marcel du Preez appeared briefly in court before rushing to his vehicle to avoid animal rights activists gathered outside the courthouse.

"A crowd of about 30 activists had arrived at the court and, after the court proceedings, waited for the suspect to appear. He hastily made his way to his vehicle which was parked in a parking lot at a supermarket nearby," Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said.

On Friday,  police arrested the man for shooting a dog in Winston Park.

Officers also discovered various weapons in his house.

"Hillcrest police have arrested a 54-year-old suspect after he handed himself over to the police. Further police investigation led to the confiscation of three rifles, a pistol and 47 rounds of ammunition. He was charged and released on R2,000 bail," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Outrage erupted after the man apparently shot the dog four times on Tuesday December 18. It was not immediately clear why the animal was killed.

The matter has been remanded until early next year.

