KZN health boss bemoans teen pregnancies while welcoming Xmas babies

Dhlomo - along with home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, KZN health head of department Musa Gumede and eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede – visited Christmas moms and their babies at Durban’s Prince Myshiyeni and RK Khan hospitals, where they handed out gifts.

“We’ve recorded three teenage mothers of the Christmas babies so far,” said Dhlomo on Tuesday morning. “One of them we’ve just seen at Prince Mshiyeni, a 17 year-old. The other one, who is 16, gave birth at Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital. This means she fell pregnant when she was 15 years old. Now, that worries us because a significant number of maternal deaths come from teenagers, because at that age you’re simply just not ready to become a mother.”

Dhlomo added that he was worried that the young mothers, out of fear, don’t come to hospitals early enough to receive the treatment they need.

“They hide the pregnancy until it is too late. We really want to encourage teenagers that, please, if you have started engaging in sex, you must have precautions to delay the pregnancy by other means. Family planning is one of them,” he said.

Cwele said during the visit he was glad the early birth registration process was proving a success.

“We use days like these to remind South Africans that for them it is important for their children to be properly registered. The birth certificate will give you access to all services. Whether it’s health, education, social services and other private personal affairs.”