Alien cannibals could make Cape frogs croak, warn scientists

It may be necessary to forcibly remove African clawed frogs from these areas to protect the vulnerable native species, he said.

Co-author James Vonesh, an associate professor from Virginia Commonwealth University in the US who worked on the study during a Fulbright fellowship at Stellenbosch, told New Scientist: “It’s another interesting example where human alteration of the landscape has changed the playing field.”

African clawed frogs are found on four continents and have spread around the world, due in part to a significant pet trade in the 1950s and 1960s. They are native to cooler regions of sub-Saharan Africa, but not to Cape Town.

The frog’s name comes from the three short claws on each hind foot, which it uses to tear apart its food.