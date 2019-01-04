Top matriculant's key to success: 'Being curious'

You need to be curious. You must want to know everything.

That is the advice of David Mark Dodkins to future matrics. Dodkins was the top matriculant in 2018 in mathematics and physical science.

“It’s a love for learning, being curious and whenever you come across something you don’t know, immediately looking for the answer. [You have] to read up on the internet.”

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on January 3 2019 in Midrand that the overall 2018 matric pass rate was 78.2%.

Dodkins attended Bergsig Academy in Rustenburg, North West. His standard day was waking up at 6.30am, getting up 6.40am for a 10-minute jog on the treadmill, eating and heading off to school. After school it was homework and studying from around 2pm to 6pm, and until 8pm leading up to exams.

“Also working on Saturdays, all day, and Sundays after church.”

Dodkins admitted he was very competitive and a perfectionist.

“That combination makes you work very hard to do the best you can. You always feel if you don’t do the best you can, you did not do enough.”