South Africa

Top matriculant's key to success: 'Being curious'

04 January 2019 - 08:10 By Nico Gous
David Mark Dodkins was the top matriculant in mathematics and physical sciences in 2018.
David Mark Dodkins was the top matriculant in mathematics and physical sciences in 2018.
Image: Facebook/Bergsig Academy

You need to be curious. You must want to know everything.

That is the advice of David Mark Dodkins to future matrics. Dodkins was the top matriculant in 2018 in mathematics and physical science.

“It’s a love for learning, being curious and whenever you come across something you don’t know, immediately looking for the answer. [You have] to read up on the internet.”

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on January 3 2019 in Midrand that the overall 2018 matric pass rate was 78.2%.

Dodkins attended Bergsig Academy in Rustenburg, North West. His standard day was waking up at 6.30am, getting up 6.40am for a 10-minute jog on the treadmill, eating and heading off to school. After school it was homework and studying from around 2pm to 6pm, and until 8pm leading up to exams.

“Also working on Saturdays, all day, and Sundays after church.”

Dodkins admitted he was very competitive and a perfectionist.

“That combination makes you work very hard to do the best you can. You always feel if you don’t do the best you can, you did not do enough.”

Check your 2018 matric results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website
News
5 hours ago

Dodkins motivated himself with the thought that if he did not do his work immediately, he might exhaust himself later trying to catch up.

“I always think, is what I want to do now so important that when we receive our results, when I have to apply for university, will I still be happy that I did that instead of studying.”

Dodkins will study actuarial science at the University of Pretoria in 2019.

“I don’t have definitive plans, but I think maybe going abroad for a year to do my masters or just staying at the university and lecturing. We will see where life takes us.”

When asked how he will celebrate his achievements, he said: “My sister and I will probably go for a milkshake or watch a movie.”

He played hockey and tennis at school, and wrote for the school newspaper.

78.2% matric pass rate for Class of 2018

The matric class of 2018 performed better than the class of 2017.
News
17 hours ago

Call for six out of 10 schools in SA to become technical schools

Six out of 10 schools in South Africa need to become technical schools.
News
17 hours ago

His advice to future matriculants is to prioritise.

“You only have one matric year and you will only get your results once. It’s one year you have to move socialising aside and know you will work from start to finish.

“I am in such a routine from earlier years, Grade 12 did not feel more difficult or that it was different, it just continued. Many years you feel you could take a break over the holidays, whereas matric was a year where you work from start to finish.”

Dodkins considers the announcement of his achievements as the cherry on top of 2018.

“I don’t think there was anything going through my mind at that stage [when they announced my name]. It was all just blank.”

These were his subjects:

  • Afrikaans home language
  • English first additional language
  • Life Orientation
  • Mathematics
  • Physical sciences
  • Economics
  • IT
  • Accounting
  • Alpha Maths

READ MORE:

Nearly half of 2007 Grade 1 class did not write matric in 2018 - DA

Nearly half the learners who enrolled in Grade 1 in 2007 didn’t write the full-time matric exams in 2018 as they were expected to, the DA said in ...
News
15 hours ago

King David Victory Park matric class excels

The 2018 matric class of King David Victory Park in Johannesburg is celebrating a 100% pass rate with almost all of them obtaining a university ...
News
18 hours ago

'We were all shaking when we got the call': Top matric achiever's mom

Top matric achiever Liam Gurney's mom, Penny, says she told friends she felt like she was writing matric.
News
21 hours ago

IEB matric pass rate hits 98.92%

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has recorded a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018 compared to last year's 98.76%.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. String of devastating SMSes in Witbank murder-suicide tragedy South Africa
  2. Check your 2018 matric results now South Africa
  3. Matric Results: Western Cape might not be top, but it's in a class of its own, ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Johannesburg's 420 dagga café, reloaded South Africa
  5. US House passes bills to end shutdown, ignoring Trump veto threat World

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X