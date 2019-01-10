South Africa

Deadly derailment: The true cost of train track vandalism

10 January 2019 - 06:03 By Graeme Hosken
Derailed carriages near the Mountain View train station outside Pretoria. Three people were killed and more than 600 injured following a suspected signal failure allegedly caused by vandalism.
Derailed carriages near the Mountain View train station outside Pretoria. Three people were killed and more than 600 injured following a suspected signal failure allegedly caused by vandalism.
Image: Supplied

Beyond the death and crippling injuries millions of SA train commuters face owing to the daily dangers of vandalism to the country’s railway network, there is a far more widespread threat – to the economy.

Tuesday’s train crash outside Pretoria, which left three people dead and more than 600 injured, is said to have cost the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) R21 million.

Most read

  1. Man drowns while helping to save girl in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Senzo Meyiwa's murder will be solved 'before Christmas': police minister South Africa
  3. Expel kids for carrying knives? That reason doesn’t cut it, it seems South Africa
  4. DR Congo's Felix Tshisekedi: son, heir and president-elect Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X