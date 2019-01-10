Deadly derailment: The true cost of train track vandalism
10 January 2019 - 06:03
Beyond the death and crippling injuries millions of SA train commuters face owing to the daily dangers of vandalism to the country’s railway network, there is a far more widespread threat – to the economy.
Tuesday’s train crash outside Pretoria, which left three people dead and more than 600 injured, is said to have cost the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) R21 million.
