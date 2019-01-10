World

SA is the 29th-best country for expats, according to HSBC

10 January 2019 - 06:00 By Odwa Mjo
South Africa stands at number 29 on HBSC's Expat Explorer Survey.
Image: South African Tourism

SA is the 29th-best country to live in as an expat, according to the HSBC Expat Explorer Survey for 2018.

More than 22,000 expats from around the world took part in the survey which placed Singapore as the top destination for the fourth year in a row.

SA overall dropped from 25 in 2017 to 29. SA came in 28th for economics, 21st for experience and 23rd for quality of family life.

Singapore is the best place to live in as an expat in terms of the economy, experience and family life.

HSBC said 45% of Singapore's expats moved there to further their careers and 38% to earn more money. The average income of expats in the city state is US$162,000 (R2.2m), which is $56,000 more than the global average.

HSBC said Singapore was the best country in the world in terms of education. Six out of 10 expats said they believed it was a better place for the health and wellbeing of their children.

New Zealand follows Singapore, followed by Germany, Bahrain and Australia.

New Zealand came out top as the country with the best experience for expats in terms of a positive balance between work and life and a higher quality of life and health.

