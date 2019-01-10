Lance bounces back from 90% burns to matric triumph

Lance Minnies survived a house fire that shocked the nation and left eight members of one family dead, including three children.

It was June 12 2016 when South Africa woke to the news that a Mitchells Plain home had been engulfed by fire.

Minnies, who sustained burns to more than 90% of his body during a sleepover at the house, spent five months in hospital.

The 18-year-old completed a remarkable recovery on Thursday when he received one of three special ministerial awards from Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer at the provincial matric awards.

The AZ Berman High School pupil, one of seven siblings, said several bouts of depression almost prevented him writing matric. But he persevered and became the first member of his family to reach the milestone.