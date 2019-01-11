Writs galore as cops accuse sheriff of stealing their scrap cars

The sheriff of Kokstad is locked in a legal war with the local police after she attached "scrap" vehicles and sold them at auction to settle debt.

Soon after the auction in September 2018, the police laid charges of theft against Mmankwe Mahlangu and, according to court papers, used riot police to seize back most of the vehicles from those who had bought them.

The senior public prosecutor declined to prosecute her and Mahlangu has now, in turn, laid charges against the policemen.

This week, the police launched an urgent high court application in Pietermaritzburg, seeking an order for the restoration of the 30 vehicles, claiming they had not been scrapped and were needed for them to perform their duties.

But judge Mahendra Chetty struck the matter from the roll after hearing that all but three of the 30 vehicles had already been taken back, and when the sheriff initially seized them they were not driveable and were due to be crushed.

The judge ruled that the matter was not urgent.

The original judgments against the minister of police were granted at the Mount Currie Magistrate’s Court in 2017. One was for compensation for an unlawful assault and the other for the destruction of a vehicle.