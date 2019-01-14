South Africa

Controversial 'Barry Roux' tweeter back online with new handle

14 January 2019 - 15:20 By Iavan Pijoos
Controversial tweeter Man's Not Barry Roux is back on twitter.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

The controversial South African-based tweeter @AdvBarryRoux is back online as Man's Not Barry Roux - after his account was suspended during the early hours of Saturday.

 @AdvBarryRoux was well known for his fiery Sunday tweets - which sparked several debates and controversy. A Twitter spokesperson told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the company did not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. 

"Our copyright policy is outlined in the Twitter Rules."

On Monday, many Twitter users rejoiced to see @AdvBarryRoux back online.

"Welcome back @AdvBarryRoux ... More files please," one comment read.

