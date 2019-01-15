South Africa

Lesufi urges community to find robbers who cleaned out mega-school

15 January 2019 - 18:27 By Ernest Mabuza
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visits Tsakane in Ekurhuleni to unveil 33 'smart' classrooms at Menzi primary school, rolled out as part of the province's plan to improve access to technology at state schools on January 9, 2019. On Tuesday, robbers made off with all 185 tablet computers for Grade 7 learners.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visits Tsakane in Ekurhuleni to unveil 33 'smart' classrooms at Menzi primary school, rolled out as part of the province's plan to improve access to technology at state schools on January 9, 2019. On Tuesday, robbers made off with all 185 tablet computers for Grade 7 learners.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has challenged the community of Tsakane near Brakpan to hunt for the robbers who stole close to 200 tablets and other equipment from a newly-opened R105m school.

He said failure by the community to assist in the apprehension of the robbers would see the department removing the remaining expensive equipment from Menzi Primary School.

The state-of-the-art mega-school was handed over to the community of Tsakane amid much fanfare on the first day of school on Wednesday, January 9.

During the handing over ceremony, Lesufi had urged community members and pupils to protect the newly-built school from vandals.

Panyaza Lesufi urges: please don't destroy your R105m school in Tsakane

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged community members and pupils to protect a newly built school in Tsakane from vandals.
News
6 days ago

On Tuesday, the Gauteng department of education said it had learned with shock about the break-in, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

It is alleged that two security guards were tied up and locked in one of the school's strongrooms. The criminals broke the main volt door to access the keys for the entire school.

The department said the main areas broken into were the administration block and IT offices, where the tablets are charged. 

“There is evident forceful entry on the doors of all the areas they went into,” the department said.

It said items stolen included all 185 learner tablets, eight teacher laptops, two data projectors, three desktop computers, a flat screen TV, petty cash of less than R500 and a digital video recorder for cameras.

Lesufi said as a result of the robbery, all grade 7 learners did not have any textbooks as their e-books were on the stolen tablets.

“These are educational facilities, aimed at enhancing the quality of education, and life of children in the township,” Lesufi said.

He said the department was disappointed that criminals could disrupt the education of learners in this community.

“However, we challenge members of the community to assist and hunt the robbers, by Friday, January 18 2019, failing which, we will have no choice but withdraw all expensive equipment from the said school,” Lesufi said.

Last month, Lesufi expressed concern about incidents of burglary at primary and high schools in neighbouring Duduza. The burglaries resulted in the loss of expensive learning equipment and stoves used to cook food for the needy.

READ MORE:

Twitter: 'Panyaza Lesufi needed at national level' after impressive matric results in Gauteng

Following Gauteng's matric results success, Twitter suggests that the province's education MEC be promoted to national level.
News
11 days ago

Abuse of schoolchildren stops right now, warns premier Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Wednesday issued a stern warning to anyone who harms pupils in schools across the province.
News
6 days ago

Armed robbers hit school for the visually impaired in Pretoria

The Gauteng department of education confirmed that a school for the visually impaired in Pretoria was robbed early on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Alleged Mpumalanga serial killer to apply for bail next week South Africa
  2. Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc South Africa
  3. Lesufi urges community to find robbers who cleaned out mega-school South Africa
  4. At least one person killed as al Shabaab claim bloody attack in Nairobi Africa
  5. Rampant gang wars in the spotlight as child is shot in Cape Town suburb South Africa

Latest Videos

Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension
X