Severe storms expected in several provinces

With emergency services having spent the morning mopping up after Monday's storms, the weather service has issued a fresh storm alert. Tuesday's warnings are for heavy rain, damaging winds and possible hail across several provinces, including Gauteng.

A storm alert for the whole of Gauteng is for the period 3pm to 9pm.

Weather SA has warned that between midday and 11pm, severe thunderstorms - with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds - could erupt over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and in the northeastern parts of North West.

From 2pm to 10pm, severe thunderstorms are expected over the highveld areas of Mpumalanga, which include parts of Nkangala and Gert Sibande districts, as well as the central and southern parts of Limpopo, including the southern parts of Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts.