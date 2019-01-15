Newborn baby found wrapped in garbage in KwaZulu-Natal

A 31-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly dumping her newborn baby on the side of the road, shortly before a rubbish truck was due to do its rounds, private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said on Tuesday.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said members of the KwaZulu-Natal community alerted them after a local scrap collector heard the baby crying. Balram said the baby was found around 2.29pm on Monday.

The baby boy was wrapped in a garbage bag and denim material.

"They [paramedics] cut the umbilical cord which was still attached to the placenta. The child was examined and found to be free of injury," Balram said.

He said, had the child not been found in time, a municipal bin truck would have picked the child up with the rest of the rubbish.