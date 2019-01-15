Teens in trouble for hijacking Taxify cab

Two teenage boys alleged to have hijacked a Taxify cab in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Sunday will spend a week behind bars.

The pair, aged 16 and 18, made a brief appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said the teens face charges of carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“On Sunday an e-hailing taxi driver received a trip request and he proceeded to the pickup address. The driver picked up the two, with one sitting in the front seat and the other in the back,” she said.

“While he was driving toward Inanda, the teenager in the back seat allegedly produced a firearm and ordered the driver to take them to Lindelani,” she added.

The hijacking was scuppered when the taxi was stopped by a police vehicle which had been on patrol.

“The driver informed the police officers of what happened and the officers searched the suspects. They found a firearm on one of the suspects and four rounds of ammunition on the other,” she said.