South Africa

WATCH | Bloody clothes and ex-gangsters: Cape Town cops storm homes in Bonteheuwel

15 January 2019 - 09:24 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

During a raid in Bonteheuwel members of the gang and drugs task team hit a house said to be dealing in drugs. Video: Anthony Molyneaux

Cape Town’s Gang and Drugs task team (GDTT) stormed three suspected drug dens in Bonteheuwel on January 11 2019. From alleged drug dealers to ex-gangsters, the metro police unit arrested one man and confiscated drugs and stolen items.

The GDTT, falling under the City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, have in the past three months arrested more than 80 suspected drug dealers and confiscated nearly 3,000 units of narcotics in 283 joint operations in areas struggling with gangsterism and drugs.

Join TimesLIVE on an operation with the GDTT in the roughest parts of Bonteheuwel, an area infamous for gangsterism and drug dealing.

MORE

WATCH | Cape Town’s R25-million answer to crime-ridden Delft

An orange sunset glow bounces off a shotgun carried by a law enforcement officer as he cautiously navigates the narrow streets of Blikkiesdorp in ...
News
1 year ago

WATCH | From brazen shootout to conviction: How new camera tech nailed gangster

A brazen shootout between members of the Hard Livings and the American gangs in Cape Town was caught on camera largely thanks to a gunshot-detection ...
News
6 months ago

WATCH | Night of terror: Mapping the hell ride that led to Hannah Cornelius's rape, murder

The murder of 21-year-old Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius’s shocked South Africa.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Divisive hate gang' denounced by Schweizer-Reneke teacher South Africa
  2. Social media blackout in Zimbabwe as state threatens to shut internet Africa
  3. 'Personal interests' collapsing education at Durban high school South Africa
  4. Massive crocodile devours scientist alive in Indonesia World
  5. 'I will clear my name': Schweizer-Reneke teacher plans legal action with union South Africa

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X