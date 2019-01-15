WATCH | Bloody clothes and ex-gangsters: Cape Town cops storm homes in Bonteheuwel

Cape Town’s Gang and Drugs task team (GDTT) stormed three suspected drug dens in Bonteheuwel on January 11 2019. From alleged drug dealers to ex-gangsters, the metro police unit arrested one man and confiscated drugs and stolen items.

The GDTT, falling under the City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, have in the past three months arrested more than 80 suspected drug dealers and confiscated nearly 3,000 units of narcotics in 283 joint operations in areas struggling with gangsterism and drugs.

Join TimesLIVE on an operation with the GDTT in the roughest parts of Bonteheuwel, an area infamous for gangsterism and drug dealing.