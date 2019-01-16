KZN MEC orders investigation into death of Durban metro officer hit by taxi

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has ordered a full investigation into an incident last Friday, which resulted in the death of a Durban metro police officer.

Inspector Johan Deysel was conducting a law enforcement operation outside Galleria Shopping Mall in Amanzimtoti when he was hit by a minibus taxi.

Kaunda expressed his deepest condolences to the family on behalf of the provincial government.

“Our thoughts are with Deysel’s family during this difficult period of bereavement,” Kaunda said in a statement.

Kaunda also called upon law enforcement agencies to speed up the investigation into the incident.

“Any loss of life on our road is unacceptable. What makes this incident even more painful is that we lost a law enforcement officer who was on duty to save the lives of other road users,” Kaunda said.

He urged police officers to be vigilant of reckless drivers when conducting law enforcement operations.

“Working with the department of justice, we will ensure that reckless drivers who kill on-duty police officers face the full might of the law,” Kaunda said.