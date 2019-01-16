South Africa

KZN MEC orders investigation into death of Durban metro officer hit by taxi

16 January 2019 - 08:36 By Ernest Mabuza
KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda, with Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officials, to inspect the area where dozens of trucks were set alight at Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3.
KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda, with Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officials, to inspect the area where dozens of trucks were set alight at Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3.
Image: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal  transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has ordered a full investigation into an incident last Friday, which resulted in the death of a Durban metro police officer.

Inspector Johan Deysel was conducting a law enforcement operation outside Galleria Shopping Mall in Amanzimtoti when he was hit by a minibus taxi.

Kaunda expressed his deepest condolences to the family on behalf of the provincial government.

“Our thoughts are with Deysel’s family during this difficult period of bereavement,” Kaunda said in a statement.

Kaunda also called upon law enforcement agencies to speed up the investigation into the incident.

“Any loss of life on our road is unacceptable. What makes this incident even more painful is that we lost a law enforcement officer who was on duty to save the lives of other road users,” Kaunda said.

He urged police officers to be vigilant of reckless drivers when conducting law enforcement operations.

“Working with the department of justice, we will ensure that reckless drivers who kill on-duty police officers face the full might of the law,” Kaunda said.

MORE

Durban Metro cop knocked down and killed by taxi

The Durban Metro Police unit was reeling from shock after a policeman was knocked down and killed when he tried to stop a taxi south of Durban on ...
News
3 days ago

Janu-worry: Joburg metro cop arrested for taking R10 bribe

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was arrested after he allegedly took a R10 bribe from a taxi driver in Soweto, Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

#VWDriveDry is committed to driving pledges despite controversy

Anti-drink-drive campaign has polarised opinion but VW and Drive Dry are asking the public who ‘will share their pledge?’
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. YouTube get stricter about pranks as risky memes rage World
  2. Do you sympathise with the Schweizer-Reneke teacher? Mzansi responds South Africa
  3. Man and woman arrested with explosives used in ATM bombings South Africa
  4. Roodepoort woman strangled to death in home robbery South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe security forces 'used live ammunition to disperse protesters' South Africa

Latest Videos

Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
X