SA legislation praised in global report on child sexual abuse

Children are threatened by sexual violence yet it is "rarely discussed, even though its emotional and health consequences linger, and the socioeconomic impacts can be devastating".

That is what the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said in its index on child sexual abuse and exploitation published on Wednesday. The EIU is the research arm of The Economist Group, which publishes The Economist.

"The risks to children have been greatly increased by improved communications connectivity and mobility, which make it easier for offenders to find and lure children online."

The survey said South Africa showed its commitment to tackling sexual violence against children by enacting "comprehensive" legislation.

"Victim support and resources for legal and law enforcement professionals could be strengthened."