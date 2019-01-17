Zimbabweans in SA protest outside diplomatic buildings

Zimbabwean expatriates demonstrated on Thursday at Harare's embassy in Pretoria and the consulate in Cape Town over the violence ravaging their country.

The provincial organiser of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change in the Western Cape, Tinashe Chifamba, said they were demonstrating to “stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe who are undergoing human rights infringements and suffering at the hands of an illegitimate power structure”.

After President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an increase in fuel levies last weekend, Zimbabweans staged a three-day strike and took to the streets in protest, sparking alleged heavy-handedness from the military.

Six-hundred people have been arrested, according to Zimbabwean state TV, and doctors say nearly 200 protesters have been treated for gunshot wounds, dog bites and other injuries.