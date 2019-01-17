Zimbabweans in SA protest outside diplomatic buildings
Zimbabwean expatriates demonstrated on Thursday at Harare's embassy in Pretoria and the consulate in Cape Town over the violence ravaging their country.
The provincial organiser of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change in the Western Cape, Tinashe Chifamba, said they were demonstrating to “stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe who are undergoing human rights infringements and suffering at the hands of an illegitimate power structure”.
After President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an increase in fuel levies last weekend, Zimbabweans staged a three-day strike and took to the streets in protest, sparking alleged heavy-handedness from the military.
Six-hundred people have been arrested, according to Zimbabwean state TV, and doctors say nearly 200 protesters have been treated for gunshot wounds, dog bites and other injuries.
Zimbabwean nationals outside the Zim consulate in Cape Town protesting the violence and internet shutdown that has taken place in their homeland this last week. #Zimbabwe #Zimshutdown pic.twitter.com/ObnfjAmtgd— Dan Meyer (@danmeyer_08) January 17, 2019
Chifamba said the regime that had replaced President Robert Mugabe had promised substantial change but had failed to deliver.
The violence perpetrated by the army this week was worse than anything under Mugabe, he said.
“People were disappearing [under Mugabe], yes, but here we are seeing the army indiscriminately pulling people out of their homes and a level of brutality that is worse than the former regime.”
Reuters reported that some businesses and banks had reopened in Harare on Thursday but others remained closed after a three-day strike called by the main labour union ended on Wednesday.
At a branch owned by Stanbic Bank, the banking halls were empty. An official said workers did not report for duty because they could not find public transport. There were few public taxis on the road, leaving many people stranded.
Media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, remained blocked because of a government order, leading to accusations that it wanted to prevent images of heavy-handedness from being broadcast around the world.
“Things are beginning to normalise now, so going to work is the only option otherwise our families will suffer,” said James Vambe, a trader in Harare.
An internet shutdown - now lifted - provoked a nervous and angry response from Zimbabweans living in SA, who found it difficult to communicate with their families.
“I’ve managed to communicate with my family today, but it has been difficult since the government cut the internet,” said Nomore Bero, who joined the Cape Town protest.
“They say the army are beating people in the streets with no warning or reason. We are so angry that this is happening. We just don’t know what is going to happen and my family are scared for their safety.”