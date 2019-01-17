South Africa

Zimbabweans in SA protest outside diplomatic buildings

17 January 2019 - 12:55 By Dan Meyer
Zimbabwean expatriates protest at their consulate in Cape Town on Thursday January 17 2019.
Zimbabwean expatriates protest at their consulate in Cape Town on Thursday January 17 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Zimbabwean expatriates demonstrated on Thursday at Harare's embassy in Pretoria and the consulate in Cape Town over the violence ravaging their country. 

The provincial organiser of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change in the Western Cape, Tinashe Chifamba, said they were demonstrating to “stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe who are undergoing human rights infringements and suffering at the hands of an illegitimate power structure”. 

After President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an increase in fuel levies last weekend, Zimbabweans staged a three-day strike and took to the streets in protest, sparking alleged heavy-handedness from the military. 

Six-hundred people have been arrested, according to Zimbabwean state TV, and doctors say nearly 200 protesters have been treated for gunshot wounds, dog bites and other injuries. 

Chifamba said the regime that had replaced President Robert Mugabe had promised substantial change but had failed to deliver.

The violence perpetrated by the army this week was worse than anything under Mugabe, he said.

“People were disappearing [under Mugabe], yes, but here we are seeing the army indiscriminately pulling people out of their homes and a level of brutality that is worse than the former regime.” 

Zimbabwe security forces 'used live ammunition to disperse protesters'

Zimbabwe security forces have been accused of killing at least five people and wounding 25 others during a crackdown on nationwide protests over a ...
News
1 day ago

Reuters reported that some businesses and banks had reopened in Harare on Thursday but others remained closed after a three-day strike called by the main labour union ended on Wednesday.

At a branch owned by Stanbic Bank, the banking halls were empty. An official said workers did not report for duty because they could not find public transport. There were few public taxis on the road, leaving many people stranded.

Media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, remained blocked because of a government order, leading to accusations that it wanted to prevent images of heavy-handedness from being broadcast around the world.

“Things are beginning to normalise now, so going to work is the only option otherwise our families will suffer,” said James Vambe, a trader in Harare.

An internet shutdown - now lifted - provoked a nervous and angry response from Zimbabweans living in SA, who found it difficult to communicate with their families. 

“I’ve managed to communicate with my family today, but it has been difficult since the government cut the internet,” said Nomore Bero, who joined the Cape Town protest.

“They say the army are beating people in the streets with no warning or reason. We are so angry that this is happening. We just don’t know what is going to happen and my family are scared for their safety.”

MORE

South Africa 'monitoring' Zimbabwe as troops mount clampdown

The South African government on Wednesday "noted protest action in Zimbabwe" and said it was monitoring the situation. This comes amid reports of a ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Fuel hike protests turn deadly in Zimbabwe

Violent protests in Zimbabwe claimed lives on Monday as soldiers were deployed after the embattled government more than doubled fuel prices, sparking ...
News
2 days ago

The Internet is back in Zimbabwe amid massive civil unrest

Internet services in Zimbabwe have been restored after a 24-hour blackout as the country experienced its biggest civil unrest since independence in ...
News
18 hours ago

Scores arrested, beaten as Zimbabwe police crack down on protests

Scores of Zimbabwean civilians including a prominent activist were detained and charged with public violence on Wednesday and others were beaten, ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Motorist shot dead in car in Morningside South Africa
  2. Shabaab claims Nairobi attack retaliation for Trump Jerusalem move: SITE Africa
  3. WATCH | Residents, motorists loot overturned truck in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. Mozambique ruling party grapples with $2bn state-debt scandal Africa
  5. Zimbabweans in SA protest outside diplomatic buildings South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents, motorists loot overturned truck
‘Rolex gang’ strikes again, robs tourist
X