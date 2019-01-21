Bomb scare at Durban mall turns out to be hoax

Lunch-time shoppers were evacuated at Durban’s Musgrave Centre on Monday, after the mall was told that a bomb had been planted on the premises.

The police’s explosives unit was deployed to sweep the building. But according to police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane, "nothing suspicious was found".

Zwane said the caller claimed the bomb was in the parking lot.

"A search was conducted and nothing was found. A case of bomb threat has been opened at the Berea police station for investigation," he said.