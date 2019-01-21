Kidnapped man rescued in Midrand

A man has been rescued three days after he was allegedly kidnapped from Brooklyn in Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Captain Kay Makhubele said the 36-year-old man was found safe on Sunday.

“The victim was kidnapped on 17 January 2019, when suspects demanded a ransom from the wife for his release,” he said.

“An intelligence-driven operation by detectives from Johannesburg North Cluster and Tshwane Central Trio Task Team led the police to Midrand, where suspects aged between 30 and 52 were arrested,” Makhubele added.

He said two unlicensed guns were found at the scene and five people were arrested.

“Police are continuing with the investigation to establish if there were other people involved in this case.”

The suspects were expected to appear in court soon.