South Africa

KZN robbery suspect arrested after trying to stab police dog

22 January 2019 - 14:20 By Suthentira Govender
One suspect is in hospital with a bullet wound and more arrests 'are imminent' after a foiled business robbery on the KZN south coast.
Image: Supplied

An armed-robbery suspect was stopped in his tracks by a bullet to the leg after he tried  to stab a police dog and threatened officers who were pursuing him on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The 28-year-old man, who is under police guard at a local hospital, is expected to make an appearance in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Tuesday that Margate police had responded to a robbery scene in the coastal town last Thursday.

"It is alleged that two males arrived at a shop in a vehicle which had a red couch on it, which they pretended required re-upholstering," said Zwane.

Once they were inside a shop, they were joined by two more men and allegedly threatened the 58-year-old shopkeeper with guns.

They demanded the safe keys and made off with cash, cellphones, a flat screen TV, a laptop and a vehicle.

A few hours later officers from the Port Shepstone K9 unit spotted the stolen vehicle. "They attempted to stop it but the driver sped off, lost control and overturned," said Zwane.

The driver fled into the bushes and was chased by police officers with a dog. When the suspect saw them approaching he drew a knife and allegedly attempted to stab the police dog while threatening the police officers.

Zwane said the man was then shot in his right leg and arrested. Stolen goods including the vehicle were recovered and a pistol was seized.

The man is in hospital under police guard.

Zwane said the remaining suspects were at large, "but arrests are imminent".

