You might think the Test team ranked second by the International Cricket Council (ICC) would crack a fair few nods in the ICC’s “Test team of the year”.

South Africa are that second-placed team‚ but in the ICC XI announced on Tuesday only Kagiso Rabada has earned a place.

Leaving him out would have been difficult seeing as he’s the No. 1 bowler as decided by the ICC themselves.

Part of the explanation for the paucity of South Africans is that the year in review was 2018 — and that they were in fourth place going into their series against Pakistan‚ which started on December 26.

Faf du Plessis’ team won six of the 10 Tests they played last year and lost the other four.

The top side in the rankings‚ India‚ have three players in the side and one of them‚ Virat Kohli‚ is the captain. India’s record in 2018? Won six Tests‚ lost seven.