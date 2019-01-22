South Africa

There will no be Zuma album, says eThekwini mayor

22 January 2019 - 13:39 By Yasantha Naidoo
Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will not be recording an album with the eThekwini municipality said mayor Zandile Gumede on Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will not be recording an album with the eThekwini municipality said mayor Zandile Gumede on Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Jacob Zuma's singing voice has been muted for now.

That's according to eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede who briefed councillors and members of the executive committee at a meeting on Tuesday morning that there was "no such" thing of a municipality album with the former president.

Gumede said she had learned about the so called album via the media but that proper protocols had not been followed with regard to a request for such a deal.

"Nobody has informed us about this project. Under normal circumstances, politicians make political announcements. As an ANC-deployed mayor I would have briefed the ANC caucus first before making such an announcement. The protocol was not followed and we are prepared to speak about the items once we get a full briefing.

"As things stand, there is no such [thing]. Only the city manager and myself will speak to the public with authority about this matter," Gumede said.

In response, DA councillor Nicole Graham said Gumede's response showed that the ANC was "buckling under DA and public pressure".

"Whilst we welcome this backtrack, this proves exactly what the DA has been saying- that eThekwini’s parks unit has gone rogue, and that the tail is wagging the proverbial dog in Durban.

"The city manager has refused to pronounce on the issue, despite numerous requests from the DA, nor have they publicly rebuked parks head Thembinkosi Ngcobo’s utterances about the deal," Graham said.

Last month Ngcobo claimed that the album would be produced with the help of internationally acclaimed group Ladysmith Black Mambazo who had offered their studio facilities for free.

However, Sandile Khumalo denied this.

Related articles

Not everyone is impressed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Jacob Zuma collaboration

Not everyone is convinced by Ladysmith Black Mambazo's interest in working with Jacob Zuma on his upcoming album.
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

3 articles that sum up Jacob Zuma's journey to musical stardom

If you haven't been following Jacob Zuma's musical journey, these three articles sum it up quite nicely.
Politics
15 days ago

Jacob Zuma's eThekwini recording deal blasted by DA

The DA in eThekwini has slammed the city’s decision to reach an agreement with former president Jacob Zuma to record his popular struggle songs.
Politics
20 days ago

Jacob Zuma to become recording artist - thanks to Ethekwini municipality

Former president Jacob Zuma will be recording his favourite struggle songs in 2019 in a deal he reached with Ethekwini municipality’s department of ...
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Tembisa rapist pursuing religious study in prison, but has no remorse South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe president condemns crackdown, supporters raise impeachment fears Africa
  3. Tropical storm brings torrential rain to parts of Mozambique South Africa
  4. There will no be Zuma album, says eThekwini mayor South Africa
  5. IEC concerned about lack of young first-time voters in KZN Politics

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X