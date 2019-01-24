South Africa

Ipid to probe death in custody of Vlakfontein Seven murder accused

24 January 2019 - 12:04 By nomahlubi jordaan
Ernest Mabaso, left, and co-accused Fita Khupe were facing of seven counts of murder and theft after they allegedly killed members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Ernest Mabaso, left, and co-accused Fita Khupe were facing of seven counts of murder and theft after they allegedly killed members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Image: TANKISO MAKHETHA

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the death of Ernest Mabaso, the prime suspect in the Vlakfontein murders.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele on Thursday confirmed that Mabaso had died while in custody at Cape Town Central police station.

"The police had booked him out of the Krugersdorp prison in Gauteng and he was taken to Cape Town Central on January 17," Makhubele said.

"When the police arrived in Cape Town with him the next day, they booked him into Cape Town Central. They left him in a cell and they later got a call saying he had died," said Makhubele.

The police had opened an inquest docket.

"The matter will be handled by Ipid," Makhubele said.

Vlakfontein Seven murder suspect 'Khoza' commits suicide

The Gauteng community safety department has confirmed that Ernest Khoza Mabaso, the man accused of murdering seven Khoza family members in ...
News
1 hour ago
Image: Sibusiso Ernest Khoza via FACEBOOK

Mabaso was due to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Thursday on murder and rape charges alongside his co-accused Fita Khupe.

His lawyer Makau Sekgatji said the case was postponed to January 29 for the court to be  given Mabaso’s death certificate.

“We are waiting for the state to provide his death certificate for us to confirm that he is indeed dead,” Sekgatji said.

Mabaso faced seven counts of murder after he and Khupe allegedly killed three women and four children of the Khoza family in October.

He also faced charges of theft after bank cards that belonged to the deceased were found in their possession.

In addition, Mabaso faced three counts of rape after he allegedly raped the three women, claiming it was under the instruction of Khupe.

In an affidavit previously filed in court, Mabaso acknowledged raping three of the Khoza family members, but stated that he intended to plead not guilty to all the charges. He claimed that he was forced into committing the crimes by Khupe and his associates.

Khupe faces murder and theft charges.

In October 2018‚ a stench at the house in Vlakfontein led the police to a gruesome discovery. They found the bodies of seven people — three women and four children — buried under a pile of sand in a bedroom in the house. The children were aged between two and 11.

MORE

Prime suspect in Vlakfontein family murders, Ernest Mabaso, has died

Ernest Mabaso, accused of murdering seven members of the Khoza family and burying their bodies under piles of sand inside their Gauteng home three ...
News
2 hours ago

Vlakfontein murder trial halted as lawyer cites family crisis

The case against two men accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein in the south of Johannesburg has been postponed until next year.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Vlakfontein murder trial: second accused will have to wait for bail application South Africa
  2. 'Yay, I'm so grateful!': Back to school for Schweizer Reneke teacher Elana ... South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Ipid to probe death in custody of Vlakfontein Seven murder accused South Africa
  5. Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC, ANC and his new political party: 'Hlaudi is a doer' South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
X