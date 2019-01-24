Ipid to probe death in custody of Vlakfontein Seven murder accused

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the death of Ernest Mabaso, the prime suspect in the Vlakfontein murders.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele on Thursday confirmed that Mabaso had died while in custody at Cape Town Central police station.

"The police had booked him out of the Krugersdorp prison in Gauteng and he was taken to Cape Town Central on January 17," Makhubele said.

"When the police arrived in Cape Town with him the next day, they booked him into Cape Town Central. They left him in a cell and they later got a call saying he had died," said Makhubele.

The police had opened an inquest docket.

"The matter will be handled by Ipid," Makhubele said.