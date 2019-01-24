Panyaza Lesufi to visit school where schoolboy fight was caught on video

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday visit a school in southern Johannesburg where a boy was filmed assaulting a fellow pupil in a video that was aired on social media on Thursday.

The short video shows a boy punching another in the head about six times before the beaten pupil falls down.

Four other pupils from Hoërskool President in Ridgeway then come to the aid of the beaten child and help him stand up.

Lesufi said he had received a report about the incident and would visit the school "first thing on Friday morning".

This is not the first incident of school bullying that the department will be dealing with this academic year.

In another incident in Vereeniging, which was also captured on video, a pupil who beat another inside a classroom has been suspended.

Lesufi said the Vereeniging pupil will appear before the department’s disciplinary committee next Thursday.