South Africa

Panyaza Lesufi to visit school where schoolboy fight was caught on video

24 January 2019 - 17:39 By Ernest Mabuza
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit a school in Ridgeway, southern Johannesburg, where schoolboys had a fight.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit a school in Ridgeway, southern Johannesburg, where schoolboys had a fight.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday visit a school in southern Johannesburg where a boy was filmed assaulting a fellow pupil in a video that was aired on social media on Thursday.

The short video shows a boy  punching another in the head about six times before the beaten pupil falls down.

Four other pupils from Hoërskool President in Ridgeway then come to the aid of the beaten child and help him stand up.

Lesufi said he had received a report about the incident and would visit the school "first thing on Friday morning".

This is not the first incident of school bullying that the department will be dealing with this academic year.

In another incident in Vereeniging, which was also captured on video, a pupil who beat another inside a classroom has been suspended.

Lesufi said the Vereeniging pupil will appear before the department’s disciplinary committee next Thursday.

MORE

Teach youth better conflict resolution skills: MP as schoolchild is killed

The fatal stabbing of an Eastern Cape pupil at the hands of a teenager at school has prompted a call for improved conflict resolution skills in South ...
News
6 days ago

Police investigate assault at Kimberley Boys' High orientation camp

Police are investigating allegations of assault at Kimberley Boys' High School in the Northern Cape.
News
9 days ago

Pupil who threw a brick at a teacher is removed from school for counselling

The Gauteng education department has decided remove a pupil from his Soweto school after he chased a teacher and threw a brick at him. The incident ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Panyaza Lesufi to visit school where schoolboy fight was caught on video South Africa
  2. Joburg officials threatened as residents demand housing South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Amanda Knox wins damages from Italy over murder inquiry treatment World
  5. DR Congo ushers in new president in historic transition Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
X