Bosasa boss ‘could tell Zuma what to do’

A damning audio recording has been presented to the Zondo state capture commission that suggested that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson used his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to influence the appointments and movements of officials in government.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi secretly recorded a meeting between him, Watson and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti in May 2015 in which Watson rehearses the instructions he would give to Zuma to protect his company from prosecution.