South Africa

Bosasa boss ‘could tell Zuma what to do’

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
25 January 2019 - 07:00
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A damning audio recording has been presented to the Zondo state capture commission that suggested that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson used his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to influence the appointments and movements of officials in government.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi secretly recorded a meeting between him, Watson and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti in May 2015 in which Watson rehearses the instructions he would give to Zuma to protect his company from prosecution.

