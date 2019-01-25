Court rules woman missing for 12 years can't be declared dead

It has been 12 years since Durban businesswoman Faieka Esop Ali, 41, disappeared without trace, but on Friday an inquest court ruled there was not enough evidence to pronounce her dead.

Relatives, including her two brothers who have toiled tirelessly to find out the truth about what happened to her, left the Durban inquest court immediately after magistrate Irfaan Khalil handed down his ruling, blaming police bungling for the fact that there were still more questions than answers.

The man once accused of her murder, her former boyfriend and medical supply company owner Sateesh Isseri, also left court without commenting on the ruling.

Ali, a divorcee with two children, was in both a business and romantic relationship with Isseri for about six years. The two had decided to split up and had agreed that Isseri would give her the house she lived in in Hillary and R500,000.

Just prior to her disappearance Isseri’s wife and son had confronted her at the house and smashed windows. Ali was last seen getting into Isseri's car on February 9 2007.

He had previously claimed that she had wanted to see her moulana (religious leader) but on the way there she had become aggressive and smashed the windscreen, forcing him to stop near Parlock.

She had phoned the moulana and when he arrived she had voluntarily got into his vehicle.