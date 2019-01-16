There is limited democracy in my party, my word is final, says Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Motsoeneng has big plans for the ACM.

In his world, he will be occupying the Union Buildings once the results of the 2019 general elections are announced.

This is despite the party operating on a non-existent elections budget, according to his claims.

"Money cannot win elections if people do not believe in you. I want to be clear, as ACM we do not have money, it is a fact. But we do not believe money would win us elections. South Africans know what I stand for. They know I am very decisive and I am an implementer," said Motsoeneng.

ACM may be broke from inception, but Motsoeneng says his bank account is healthy.

"My money is going to look after me until I die. I want to clarify something because I saw people on social media are saying me and Jimmy Manyi are doing politics because I am unemployed. I am not unemployed, I was getting good money at the SABC mchana, that is why I am able to look after myself.

"Have you seen the house where I stay? Have you seen the car that I am driving because unemployed people cannot do that?

"I had a good salary at the SABC mchana. I still have a driver, that is not someone unemployed. And you know SABC still owes me R8-million which is my pension. The SABC is holding my money and I am going to get interest from that and will sue them when I win the case."