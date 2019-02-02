South Africa

Man dies after being stabbed by wife

02 February 2019 - 11:53 By TimesLIVE
A man died on Friday night after allegedly being stabbed by his wife.
Image: serezniy/123rf.com

A man believed to be in his late 50s died after allegedly being stabbed in the chest by his wife in Zandspruit north-west of Johannesburg on Friday evening, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find government services already busy trying to save the man’s life, said ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell.

“He’d been taken to a garage on the edge of the town so that help would be able to reach him quickly. He unfortunately succumbed to his wounds and was later declared dead on the scene. 

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown to ER24, however the South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigation,” Campbell said.

