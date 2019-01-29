South Africa

Popcru demands urgent action after three prison warders stabbed

29 January 2019 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
Three prison warders are in hospital after being stabbed by inmates at Goedmoed and Kroonstad Correctional Centres. File Photo.
Three prison warders are in hospital after being stabbed by inmates at Goedmoed and Kroonstad Correctional Centres. File Photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Tuesday lashed out at the department of correctional services over inadequate workplace safety measures after disclosing that three warders are in hospital with stab wounds.

The "preventable stabbings" of correctional officials took place over this past weekend, the union said in a statement. 

The officials were attacked and stabbed by inmates at the Goedmoed and Kroonstad Correctional Centres and are all currently in hospital with serious stab wounds, said Popcru. 

Popcru pickets‚ citing safety issues at Correctional Services head office

Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) picketed at the head office of Correctional Services in Pretoria on Monday‚ citing ...
News
3 months ago

"We have learned with discontent the continuous failure of the department of correctional services to take sufficient measures in protecting its employees; a majority of whom are our members," said the union.

"At the time of the attack at the Goedmoed Correctional Centre, only three correctional officials were on duty, guarding 300 inmates. 

"The correctional services management has effectively rendered the lives of correctional officials worthless by their failure to comply to their safety policies. This incident has adversely affected the morale of many other correctional officials, who continue to be single-handedly forced to work under dangerous conditions."

Popcru said the challenges of overcrowding and understaffing endangered the lives of correctional officials on a daily basis. "We have had enough with the status quo."

The union alleged that "a huge chunk of the budget that is supposed to address these challenges is primarily utilised for tenders on services that could be done internally, something which would make our correctional centres self-sustainable again".

"We call on the government to take urgent action," they urged.

READ MORE:

Popcru says prisons and transport departments not taking demands seriously

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Sunday expressed its displeasure at not receiving responses from the departments of justice and ...
News
4 months ago

Prisoners threaten court action to enable them to vote in elections

The South African Prisoners' Organisation for Human Rights has threatened to go to court in the coming weeks to ensure that all prisoners are ...
News
5 days ago

State capture: KZN prison boss got R57k a month for his 'influence'

KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele has been implicated in an alleged plot to “place undue pressure” on former Department of Correctional ...
News
6 days ago

Correctional services to probe video of uniformed wardens drinking in parking lot

The department of correctional services in the Western Cape has started an investigation after a video and images of off-duty wardens in George ...
News
17 days ago

Warders' jobs are hard labour

On any given day a single prison official can find himself up against 100 to 350 inmates. Poor working conditions, long hours and fearing for your ...
News
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Coligny killers deserve life sentences, says ex-mayor and spiritual leader South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe president wants MDC 'crippled', rejects entreaties for dialogue - ... Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused South Africa
  5. Residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist in Tembisa South Africa

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
X