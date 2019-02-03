South Africa

Scores left homeless after Ladysmith storm

03 February 2019 - 11:28 By Iavan Pijoos
Heavy storms in Ladysmith in the Uthukela District of KwaZulu-Natal have left several people homeless. File photo
Heavy storms in Ladysmith in the Uthukela District of KwaZulu-Natal have left several people homeless. File photo
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

A devastating storm that hit Ladysmith in the uThukela district of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening has left scores of people homeless.

Several families in Ladysmith were evacuated and placed in community halls.

The provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said houses were completely destroyed, while the roofs of some were blown away by the gale force winds that accompanied the storm.

Two dead in KZN lightning strike

A freak thunderstorm in northern KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of two people and left another seriously injured.
News
2 days ago

Cogta MEC NomusaDube-Ncube will on Sunday join hands with disaster teams to assist those affected by the storm. Disaster teams will also provide emergency relief and conduct an assessment of the damage.

"We would like to assure the affected communities that we will do all in our powers to mitigate the impact of the families affected. 

"We have activated all our teams and other departments," Dube-Ncube said.

Also on Saturday, Meiringspoort was closed following heavy rainfall over parts of the Garden Route district and Little Karoo. The pass, between Oudtshoorn and Beaufort West, has since been reopened.

MORE

Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc

The R37 between Motlolo and Burgersfort in Limpopo was flooded on Tuesday afternoon following heavy rains.
News
18 days ago

WATCH | 31 homes destroyed, 28 damaged, as Overberg counts cost of massive fires

Thirty-one homes were destroyed and 28 damaged by three wildfires that raged across the Overberg in the Western Cape on Friday.
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Head of Ukraine's new orthodox church enthroned World
  2. WATCH | What do you think of AKA's vosho skills? News
  3. Iran warns Europe not to 'force' development of its missile range World
  4. Man opens fire on 'defenceless' family at Eastern Cape home South Africa
  5. Scores left homeless after Ladysmith storm South Africa

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X