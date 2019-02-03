Scores left homeless after Ladysmith storm
A devastating storm that hit Ladysmith in the uThukela district of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening has left scores of people homeless.
Several families in Ladysmith were evacuated and placed in community halls.
The provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said houses were completely destroyed, while the roofs of some were blown away by the gale force winds that accompanied the storm.
Cogta MEC NomusaDube-Ncube will on Sunday join hands with disaster teams to assist those affected by the storm. Disaster teams will also provide emergency relief and conduct an assessment of the damage.
"We would like to assure the affected communities that we will do all in our powers to mitigate the impact of the families affected.
"We have activated all our teams and other departments," Dube-Ncube said.
Also on Saturday, Meiringspoort was closed following heavy rainfall over parts of the Garden Route district and Little Karoo. The pass, between Oudtshoorn and Beaufort West, has since been reopened.
Die Grootrivier wat deur #Meiringspoort vloei in vloed na swaar #reën in die Klaarstroom omgewing vanmiddag 📽️ Erasmus DeWet @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @venter_annette @debeer_anika @TrafficSA @Netwerk24 @SABCNewsOnline @OudtshoornC @maroelamedia @AfricaWeather_ pic.twitter.com/Ambq5ciWt5— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 2, 2019
Heavy #hailstorm with #thunder and #rain between #Drie_Susters and #Beaufort_West 📽️ Hannie Opperman @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @venter_annette @debeer_anika @eNCAWeather @TeamNews24 @SABCNewsOnline @AfricaWeather_ pic.twitter.com/qjfzMYJIr1— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 2, 2019