South Africa

Two dead in KZN lightning strike

31 January 2019 - 17:38 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Lightning claimed the lives of two men in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A freak thunderstorm in northern KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of two people and left another seriously injured.

The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said the storm struck on Wednesday in the Msinga area.

Thulani Buthelezi, 60, and Mathuli Mkhwanazi, 28, both died immediately after being struck during a severe thunderstorm.

Another woman, aged 32, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, said Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

"Officials have been dispatched to help the families. Our work is cut out for us ... as we implement measures that mitigate the impact of climate change," said Dube-Ncube.

