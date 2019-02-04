South Africa

Three gunned down in suspected gang-related attack in Cape Town

04 February 2019 - 17:21 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Three men were shot in Cape Town on Monday by five assailants. File photo.
Three men were shot in Cape Town on Monday by five assailants. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Three men were killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

Initial reports indicated that the shooting happened near a mosque.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the triple murder occurred on Marguerite Street, Lentegeur, about 10.45am. She said three men  - aged 21, 28 and 34 - were shot by five "unidentified suspects".

"The incident is alleged to be gang related. The suspects are still at large and police are following up on leads," said Rwexana.

Bullet fired at party after 'gangster' funeral kills 11-year-old boy

A detective task team has been set up to track down the gunmen who randomly fired into the air at a party after a funeral in Port Elizabeth at the ...
News
14 days ago

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted: "Reports that three people have been shot and killed near a Mosque in Lentegeur Cape Town. Motive unknown."

In another tweet, Abramjee said: "We are a traumatised nation. Levels of crime are very high. Thousands of people are affected. I’m inundated with scores of calls weekly from victims."

MORE

'Wag ‘n bietjie, please give me a chance,' Bheki Cele asks Cape Flats residents fed up with crime

Angry Cape Flats residents confronted Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday in Bonteheuwel, accusing police of not doing enough to curb crime.
News
13 days ago

WATCH | Bloody clothes and ex-gangsters: Cape Town cops storm homes in Bonteheuwel

Cape Town’s Gang and Drugs task team (GDTT) stormed three suspected drug dens in Bonteheuwel on January 11 2019.
News
20 days ago

Gangsters who terrorised Gauteng and Mpumalanga jailed for 914 years

The Johannesburg high court sentenced a gang who “terrorised Mpumalanga and Gauteng between 2013 and 2014” to life imprisonment on Thursday for ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabweans protest against vice-president being treated in SA hospital Africa
  2. Student protesters storm private college in central Durban South Africa
  3. 81-year-old East London woman burns to death in new RDP home South Africa
  4. Convicted student Bonginkosi Khanyile's prediction comes true as lectures stop ... South Africa
  5. Leak of Trump's 'easy' daily schedule prompts White House fury World

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X