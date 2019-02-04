Three gunned down in suspected gang-related attack in Cape Town
Three men were killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Monday morning.
Initial reports indicated that the shooting happened near a mosque.
Reports that three people have been shot and killed near a Mosque in Lentegeur Cape Town. Motive unknown. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/695tTzLOBS— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 4, 2019
Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the triple murder occurred on Marguerite Street, Lentegeur, about 10.45am. She said three men - aged 21, 28 and 34 - were shot by five "unidentified suspects".
"The incident is alleged to be gang related. The suspects are still at large and police are following up on leads," said Rwexana.
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted: "Reports that three people have been shot and killed near a Mosque in Lentegeur Cape Town. Motive unknown."
In another tweet, Abramjee said: "We are a traumatised nation. Levels of crime are very high. Thousands of people are affected. I’m inundated with scores of calls weekly from victims."