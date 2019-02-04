Weekend storms leave 100,000 without power in the Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail affected other parts of the country with storms destroying 70 homes in the Alfred Duma local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal, leaving almost 400 people homeless.

Thembisile Msibi, 67, lost her house where she lived with her four grandchildren and sought shelter with her neighbours during the storm.

"I am grateful for the quick response that has been provided and we now have hope that we can pick up our lives following what we went through last night," Msibi said.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the area on Sunday.

"What we have witnessed here is heartbreaking; the sight of houses completely destroyed by last night’s storm is unimaginable. We have accompanied our teams to lend a hand in the mop-up operation as many families have been left with nothing."

Affected households received sanitary products, food, stoves, cutlery and emergency accommodation.

Parts of the Free State also received heavy rain and some hail over the weekend.

The weather service forecast thunderstorms for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and parts of North West.