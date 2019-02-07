Durban man cheats death after being shot on N2

A Durban man is lucky to be alive after he was shot in an apparent ambush on the N2 highway on Wednesday.

Denzil Chetty, a businessman from Phoenix, north of the city, was discharged from hospital on Thursday following his ordeal, in which he crashed into bricks that had been strewn across the N2, northbound, close to the notorious Spaghetti Junction.

Criminal elements have sporadically attacked motorists on that stretch, either stoning cars or ambushing them.

Chetty’s cousin, Kuben Govender, told TimesLIVE: “He has been released from hospital after a bullet was removed from his abdomen.”

Chetty called Govender to inform him that something had gone wrong with his car.

Govender said while they were talking he heard gunshots in the background and advised him to quickly drive away.

Although Chetty was injured, he managed to drive to safety.

At least three other motorists, according to Govender, had stopped on the roadside after hitting obstacles, which appeared to be bricks and spikes.

Chetty said Govender’s Corsa bakkie was at the Cato Manor police station, where a case of attempted murder was being investigated. Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed this.