South Africa

Man who twice escaped from custody sentenced to life for murder of doctor

07 February 2019 - 11:57 By Ernest Mabuza
Petrus Moyo, who twice escaped from police custody, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a doctor in 2017.
Petrus Moyo, who twice escaped from police custody, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a doctor in 2017.
Image: SAPS

The high court sitting in Lephalale on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of Dr Werner Emslie on a farm in Lephalale in 2017.

Limpopo police said Petrus Standford Moyo was also sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, 30 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, one year for trespassing, 13 years for housebreaking and theft, three years for malicious damage to property, three years for escaping from lawful custody and nine years for theft.

Moyo was part of a group of armed men who shot and killed Emslie, 55, and injured his wife, Mariëtte, also a doctor, on September 20 2017.

The attackers fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the farm.

Moyo was arrested in October 2017 at Frankfort in the Free State.

He escaped from Lephalale holding cells a month later, but was rearrested after a few days.

Moyo escaped again in August 2018 while being transported from Lephalale to Polokwane. He and another man broke the roof of a moving vehicle before making their escape. He was rearrested a few days later.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers praised police members who ensured the successful conviction of Moyo.

READ MORE

Alleged killer cuts his way out of jail

A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a doctor and the attempted murder of his wife escaped from police custody after cutting his way ...
News
1 year ago

Police rearrest suspect who cut his way out of cells

A murder suspect who cut his way out of a Lephalale police station has been rearrested‚ Limpopo police said on Wednesday.
News
1 year ago

Police were 'surprised' by cash heist gang, leading to two deaths

A team of elite police officers and crime intelligence agents hunting a cash-in-transit gang were caught unprepared when they drove into an ambush on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Death toll from Gupta coal mine gas explosion rises to five South Africa
  2. Man who twice escaped from custody sentenced to life for murder of doctor South Africa
  3. Classes resume at Wits university following hunger strike South Africa
  4. Senior Ladysmith municipal official gunned down South Africa
  5. Pope Francis promised R13.6m if he goes vegan for Lent Food

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X