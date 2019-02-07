Public violence case against DUT students provisionally withdrawn

A case of public violence against four Durban University of Technology (DUT) students has been temporarily struck off the court roll by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The case was opened against the students, believed to be members of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Student Command, following unrest at the campus on Tuesday.

Tensions at the beleaguered institution have been running high after final-year student Mlungisi Madonsela, 20, died on Tuesday fighting for free education.

He was allegedly shot during a scuffle with security personnel at the Steve Biko campus.

One of the issues Madonsela was protesting about related to student safety and insourced security at the university.

Two security guards were questioned by the police until the early hours of Wednesday after Madonsela was shot in the scuffle between security personnel and members of the EFF Student Command.