'Privatisation via back door' - Fighting talk from Irvin Jim over Eskom split

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has criticised the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address that power utility Eskom would be split into three state-owned entities.

Numsa believes the move to have three separate entities - dealing with generation, transmission and distribution - will lead to unaffordable electricity tariff hikes and potential job losses.

"This is nothing more than privatisation through the back door and we reject it," Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement. "Only an Eskom which is completely owned and controlled by the state is the best guarantee for cheap electricity.

"History has shown us that once the private sector is allowed to step in, prices increase and massive job shedding is inevitable," Jim said.