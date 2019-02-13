South Africa

'Sexy' teacher leaves social media after trending for her outfits

13 February 2019 - 13:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lulu Menziwa, who trended for her dress code, has deactivated her social media accounts.
Image: Lufuno Mathoni on Twitter

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who made headlines after pictures of herself in class went viral has left social media.

Pictures of Lulu Menziwa were distributed on social media, with many referring to her as the "sexy" teacher.

It all started when Twitter user Lufuno Mathoni posted pictures of her and tagged Gauteng's education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Since then all handles associated with Menziwa have been deactivated.

In a live video on Instagram last week, Menziwa responded to the pictures by saying she just wanted to teach. 

Lesufi did not directly respond to the tweet, but did share some of the reactions

WATCH | 'Sexy' teacher trending for outfits wants to be left alone

School teacher Lulu Menziwa posted a video in which she asked 'haters' to leave her alone.
News
2 days ago

