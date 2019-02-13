The Lions have to produce more than their A-game in Argentina‚ says coach Swys de Bruin

Lions coach Swys de Bruin admits his team will have to produce more than their A-game if they are going to record a maiden Super Rugby win in Argentina against the Jaguares on Saturday night.

The Lions kick off their campaign in Buenos Aires‚ a city where they have tasted defeat in all three of their previous meetings.

“They are a very‚ very good team. We will have to take our A-plus game if we want to beat them‚” said De Bruin on the eve of his team’s late departure via São Paulo on Wednesday morning.

Given their defeats in the Argentine capital the Lions opted to change things up in their preparations and by flying out later than usual they are hoping to re-enact historical precedent that has worked for them.

“The big change is that we are flying on a Wednesday and not a Saturday or Sunday as done previously.