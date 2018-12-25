Ka-ching! 5 South Africans who hit the Lotto jackpot this year
Ever dreamed of winning the lotto, quitting your job, and buying that dream house? Well, that's exactly what these jackpot winners did when they found out they had bought the winning ticket.
1. Meet SA's R145m PowerBall winner
The winner of the R145m PowerBall jackpot in August was a 34-year-old engineer based in Secunda. He told TimesLIVE that he had spent the entire weekend after winning indoors‚ before finally calling the Ithuba offices.
2. Shocked security guard bags R64m PowerBall jackpot
Education policies‚ investments and shares‚ a house‚ Mercedes Benz‚ a wedding and a soccer team.
These are the purchases that a Cape Town security guard intends to make after he bagged the R64m PowerBall jackpot last month.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the 42-year-old father of two said he was back at his family home in another province when he asked his wife-to-be to check whether he had won anything in the latest lottery game.
“She said she was not sure if she was seeing correctly but said she was seeing all the winning numbers on my ticket‚ including the PowerBall‚” he said.
The man‚ who said his days of being a security guard were over‚ said he would eventually let his extended family know of his winnings.
3. Grandmother hits R57m jackpot
A 63-year-old grandmother of five, who can neither read nor write, became SA's latest millionaire when she bagged almost R57m in the national lottery.
Gladys Nchabeleng* told TimesLIVE that whenever she played the lotto‚ she randomly selected numbers from rows on the betting sheet.
Nchabeleng said she religiously played Lotto over the last five to six years.
Before this‚ the most she had ever won was about R50.
4. From a shack to 3 houses for R16m PowerBall winner
A 47-year-old mother of three was catapulted from poverty to multi-millionaire status with a massive lottery win.
The Cape Town shack dweller‚ a regular Lotto player‚ told TimesLIVE she planned to use some of her R16m jackpot to buy three houses for herself and her family‚ and to pay for her daughter’s tertiary education.
Employment does not feature in the winner’s plans for her future. “I have been working since I was 16 years old‚ I have never stopped. Now is my time to rest‚” she said.
5. R15m lotto win ‘a gift from God’
A pastor recently won what he considers to be a gift from God - a R15m Lotto jackpot.
“Excited‚ the winner said that he wanted to use his millions to uplift the church and to give back to those closest to him‚ who were financially helpful towards his family during their most trying times,” National lottery operator Ithuba said in a statement.
The winner also wanted to spoil his wife.
He spent R20 on tickets.