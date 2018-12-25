2. Shocked security guard bags R64m PowerBall jackpot

Education policies‚ investments and shares‚ a house‚ Mercedes Benz‚ a wedding and a soccer team.

These are the purchases that a Cape Town security guard intends to make after he bagged the R64m PowerBall jackpot last month.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the 42-year-old father of two said he was back at his family home in another province when he asked his wife-to-be to check whether he had won anything in the latest lottery game.

“She said she was not sure if she was seeing correctly but said she was seeing all the winning numbers on my ticket‚ including the PowerBall‚” he said.

The man‚ who said his days of being a security guard were over‚ said he would eventually let his extended family know of his winnings.

