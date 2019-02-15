'Sellouts', Eskom and state capture: Top five stories of the week

From the State of the Nation (Sona) debate to testimonies at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Caster Semenya, here are five stories that dominated headlines this week.



Lekota calls Ramaphosa a “sellout”

Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota caused a stir in parliament on Wednesday when he accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of selling out comrades to apartheid security police in the early 1970s.

“I can testify I’ve never been a spy, I have never worked with the enemy. All I’ve ever done in my life is my commitment to the president of our country,” President Ramaphosa told parliament on Thursday.